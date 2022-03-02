Enid Man Arrested On 6 Felony Animal Abuse Complaints 

Tuesday, March 1st 2022, 10:14 pm

Enid police said a man is jailed for badly abusing six puppies. Investigators told News 9 he beat them to death with a hammer.

Thirty-one-year-old Joshua Henry now faces six felony complaints of animal cruelty. A chilling call from the suspect led to his arrest.

During a recorded call with Enid Dispatch Henry said, “I have like 8 puppies that have just passed away, I think they were poisoned.”

Henry then told the dispatcher “So what happened was they were foaming at the mouth, and they were basically suffering.”

“He reckoned they had been poisoned, and he “was putting them out of their misery.” He also told officers he was on probation, and he legally could not own a firearm so therefor he could not shoot them,” said Cass Rains with the Enid Police Department.

Henry admitted to animal control on the phone he killed the puppies “hitting them with a hammer.”

“He could have surrendered his animals to animal control, and they could determine whether or not they needed to be euthanized. Simply put there is no excuse for his actions for what he did,” said Rains.

Officers arrived on scene to assist animal control finding bags of dog food with blood on them.

“Officers did arrive and noted in the reports that there were a few empty dog food bags that had the bodies of the puppies in them,” said Rains.

“My daughter was home and she saw them carry out five bags of dogs food, we thought it was dog food we were trying to understand why 5 bags,” said Stephanie Moore who lives nearby.

A police report described the house as unkempt with “an overwhelming smell of animal feces” and several piles in almost “every room of the house.”

“That is really sad when so many people in the neighborhood would have reached out and helped. We could have figured it out together,” said Moore.

The suspect told police on scene he tried to contact animal welfare and the fire department before, and they didn’t answer. Police said there is no record of him ever reaching out.