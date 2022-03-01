Yukon Woman Shoots, Kills Ex-Boyfriend During Alleged Break-In

Tuesday, March 1st 2022, 4:40 pm

Yukon police are investigating a deadly home invasion over the weekend. Police said the 23-year-old man who died on Sunday was the shooter's ex-boyfriend and the two had been broken up for a few weeks.

Police were called just after 4 a.m. to a home near Cornwell Drive and Main Street.

Dispatch: “Shots fired, RP advising that her ex-boyfriend broke into her house, and she shot him. As far as I know he is conscious and breathing. Gun is going to be on the table and put away.”

According to scanner traffic, the woman was on the front porch when police got to her home and Boyd Jones was on the kitchen floor. Police said Jones showed up unannounced to his ex-girlfriend's home, where he once lived. Boyd was apparently upset over text messages the two exchanged the day before.

“Boyd Jones had tried to knock on the door trying to get her to answer the door of her home,” said Deputy Chief John Brown, Yukon Police Department. “When he was unsuccessful in that, he broke in through the front window and confronted her inside her own home.”

The woman told police that Boyd physically attacked her and threw her to the floor.

“It took several times when he attacked her before she finally felt threatened enough that she used the handgun,” said Brown.

The ex-girlfriend told officers she shot Boyd once in the stomach. He was taken by EMSA to a local hospital where he died.

“Any type of domestic violence situation we don’t condone that type of behavior and violence,” said Brown. “But we do understand any loss of life is tragic.”

No one has been arrested. Police said they will turn their investigation over to the Canadian County District Attorney’s office. The DA will decide if it was a justified shooting.



