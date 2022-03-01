2022 Ag In The Classroom Teacher Of The Year Announced

Tuesday, March 1st 2022, 3:40 pm

By: News 9

Each year, parents hope for a teacher who will challenge their students, all while making a lasting impact on their lives. Parents and students in Morrison are fortunate to have Teresa Brunnemer as a teacher. Oklahoma Ag in the Classroom is excited to announce Mrs. Brunnemer as their 2022 Teacher of the Year.

“When you see Teresa in her classroom, it is obvious she has a passion for teaching her young students about agriculture,” said Emily Ague, State AITC Coordinator. “Her students are excited and eager to learn.”

Brunnemer has taught at Morrison Public Schools for 24 years. In that time, she has attended workshops, “On the Road with Ag in the Classroom” road trips and has attended and presented at the State and National Ag in the Classroom Conferences.

“Agriculture is so ingrained in me that I wouldn’t know of any other way to teach,” said Brunnemer. “Every year I strive to include more Ag in the Classroom lessons and resources and am hoping I am not only educating the children in my classroom, but also their families.”

She has won many honors and awards, including Morrison Teacher of the Year. She also serves on the Scholastic Book Clubs Teachers Advisory Board and is President of the Cimarron Reading Council. She has also written and received many grants to improve the quality of her classroom.

“Mrs. Brunnemer is a creative Pre-K teacher at Morrison Elementary School. I have witnessed and experienced her enthusiasm for bringing agriculture into the elementary and early childhood classrooms,” said Christy Williams, Morrison Elementary Principal.

Teresa Brunnemer is to be honored at the annual Oklahoma Ag Day celebration, set to be held on Thursday, March 24 at the State Capitol. Teacher of the Year sponsors include Oklahoma Ag Credit, Oklahoma Beef Council, Oklahoma Farm Bureau Women, and the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Food and Forestry.



