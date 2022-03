Monday, February 28th 2022, 10:00 pm

By: News 9

Monday's Amazing Oklahomans saved a woman after they saw a man forcing her into a car then throwing her on the ground.

Rebekah Silk and other Good Samaritans surrounded the man and blocked him in until police arrived.

Silk says she and everyone helping were worried about the woman and thankful they could be there to help.