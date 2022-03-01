State Senate Passes Resolution On Ukraine Ahead Of Big Week At The Capitol

Monday, February 28th 2022, 6:32 pm

At the Capitol Monday, Senate unanimously passed a resolution in support of the embattled country of Ukraine.

A group from St. Mary’s Orthodox Church in Jones receive a standing ovation today after Resolution 27 passed.

“Every Ukrainian has lost track of days. if you ask the Ukrainian, what day is it today, they will say, ‘it is the fifth day of war.’ It's very emotional. we are here together to ask for some support,” said Andriy Yabluchamskiy, a Ukrainian-American member of the church.

Church leaders are calling for prayers — and others want NATO to declare a no-fly zone over the airspace in Ukraine, as the country comes under heavy bombing.

The resolution notes the long local history of Ukrainian immigrants — “By the end of the 20th century, Ukrainian names could be found among doctors, lawyers, teachers, journalists, and other professionals in Oklahoma.”

“The same thing, the determination, that you see in the people of Ukraine to defend their homeland, helped build the state of Oklahoma, said Senator Greg Treat (R-Oklahoma City).

This moment of unity in the senate is followed by a week of packed committee schedules as lawmakers push to make sure their measures are heard before the deadline on Thursday.

One of the top issues this session — Senator Treat’s Oklahoma Empowerment Act — is on the agenda during Wednesday’s Budget and Appropriations meeting.

Concerns about the bill’s impact on public schools across the state have drawn bi-partisan resistance, even as the author says he is trying to mitigate that issue through budget and policy adjustments.

“The state aid formula is what I've identified as a good funding source. I’m committed to putting more money in the state aid formula, I don’t want any negative effect on traditional public schools,” Treat said.

Senate democrats are pushing to get their priorities on an agenda before Thursday’s cut-off.

“I think what’s a little disheartening is that we’ve spent a lot of time hearing politically charged issues, a lot of legislation that has gone through committee has been really divisive in nature. So unfortunately, bills that the Senate democrats are running have not gotten that hearing,” said Senator Carri Hicks (D-Oklahoma City).



