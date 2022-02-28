Sassy Mama: Original Fettucine Alfredo

Monday, February 28th 2022, 4:58 pm

By: News 9

Sassy Mama is back in the studio cooking up a Italian favorite!

1 lb. dried fettuccine

1⁄2 lb. unsalted butter (2 sticks)

1⁄2 lb. finely grated Parmesan (about 3 1⁄4 cup)

¾ cup hot pasta water

1 clove garlic (my addition)

Bring a large stock pot of salted water to a rolling boil. Add 2 teaspoons of salt to boiling water & Add fettuccine and cook, stirring occasionally, until pasta is al dente, about 8 minutes.

While the pasta is cooking, cut butter into cubes. Drain pasta, reserving 3⁄4 cup pasta water in a bowl to the side. Making the sauce requires the pasta to be HOT! Return the pasta to the hot pot and add butter to pasta. Sprinkle grated Parmesan over the pasta and add ¼ cup of hot pasta water. Toss together and continue adding Parmesan and water until sauce comes together. Rub clove of garlic around the bottom and sides of serving bowls then set garlic clove aside. Add servings of fettuccine to the bowl and sprinkle with additional Parmesan cheese.



