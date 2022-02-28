Home Break In Leads To Homicide In Yukon

Monday, February 28th 2022, 4:29 pm

By: News 9

The City of Yukon has released more information on a homicide in the 300 block of Spruce Drive that happened early Sunday morning.

According to the release, a woman who lived at the home said her ex-boyfriend, identified as 23-year-old Boyd Jones, had attempted to break in and physically attack her. She then shot him.

Following investigation, police learned that Jones had broken into the home and attacked the woman before she used a handgun to shoot him in the stomach.

Jones was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The homicide is still under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.