OBI Teams Up With 2 OKC Attractions To Boost Blood Supply

Monday, February 28th 2022, 3:24 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma Blood Institute is teaming up with two Oklahoma attractions to help boost the blood supply this spring.

Those who donate blood with Oklahoma Blood Institute in March will receive a free t-shirt and their choice of one free entry to the Oklahoma City Zoo or the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum. Tickets may be used throughout the remainder of the year.

March is historically a challenging month for blood donations as many people are busy traveling for spring break and enjoying the warmer weather. Unfortunately, these factors have a negative impact on the blood supply. OBI needs 1,200 donors a day to maintain an adequate blood supply.

“We take our role as the community blood provider very seriously,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “Our blood supply is an essential part of our health care system, so we’re extremely thankful for partners like the OKC Zoo and the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum for their partnership in helping ensure we have a healthy blood supply for patients in need.”

Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old* or older can give blood. Donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives. Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777. Walk-ins are also welcome.



