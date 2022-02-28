OKCPS Ends District-Wide Mask Requirement
Monday, February 28th 2022, 2:49 pm
By:
News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Oklahoma City Public Schools will lift the district-wide mask mandate starting on Tuesday, March 1.
While the mask requirement is coming to an end the District will CONTINUE with the following:
- OKCPS will continue monitoring data, tracking and collecting self-reported positive COVID-19 cases for students and staff. This includes our weekly report of positive cases on the district’s website.
- OKCPS will continue to require anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 to isolate for 5 days, regardless of vaccination status.
- OKCPS will continue with our enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols.
- OKCPS will continue practicing social distancing to the greatest extent possible. Staff are encouraged to conduct business by phone, email or virtual meeting if possible.
- OKCPS will continue to make masks available to students, staff and visitors at all district sites.
- OKCPS will continue to provide free COVID-19 testing for students and staff. To schedule an appointment, please contact your child’s school or visit our website.
- OKCPS will continue working with our partners to schedule additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics. We’ll share that information with you as soon as it’s available. In the meantime, those who are interested can locate a vaccine site by visiting www.vaxokc.com.
- OKCPS will continue to expect families to keep children home from school if they are sick and, likewise, will continue to expect employees to not report to work if they are ill.