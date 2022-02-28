Clashes At Jerusalem Flashpoint, Dozens Hurt, Detained

Monday, February 28th 2022, 2:45 pm

By: Associated Press

Israeli police have fired stun grenades, rubber bullets and wastewater canons to disperse Palestinian stone-throwers at a gate to Jerusalem’s Old City.

The area is frequent flashpoint from which tensions rapidly escalated in the past.

Palestinian medics said 33 Palestinians were injured Monday, including an 11-year-old girl hit in the face by a stun grenade.

Police detained 20 Palestinians and say four police officers were hurt.

The confrontation erupted at the Damascus Gate, as large crowds streamed through the arched passage toward the Old City’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam’s third holiest shrine.

Worshippers marked what Muslim faithful believe is Prophet Mohammad’s ascension to heaven.