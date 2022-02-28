Poll: Pandemic Fears Are Fading Along With Omicron

Monday, February 28th 2022, 2:26 pm

By: Associated Press

Omicron is fading away, and so are Americans’ worries about COVID-19.

Fewer Americans now say they’re concerned they’ll be infected compared with January following the rise and fall of the wildly contagious coronavirus variant.

That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Just 24% report being “extremely” or “very” worried about themselves or a family member contracting COVID-19.

That's down from 36% in both December and January, when omicron caused a massive spike in infections and taxed public health systems.