Europe Welcomes Ukrainian Refugees — Others, Less So

Monday, February 28th 2022, 2:23 pm

By: Associated Press

From “Nobody comes in” to “Everybody gets in.” As hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians seek refuge in neighboring countries, cradling children in one arm and clutching belongings in the other, leaders in Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Moldova and Romania are offering a hearty welcome.

While their hospitality toward Ukrainians has been applauded, it has also highlighted the stark difference in treatment received by Middle Eastern and African migrants and refugees, particularly Syrians who came in 2015.

One Syrian journalist calls it “racism and Islamophobia.”