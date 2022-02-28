While MLB Fans Wait, OKC Dodgers Prepare For Upcoming Season

Monday, February 28th 2022, 5:22 pm

Major League Baseball is leaving fans at the edge of their seats, as fans are waiting to see if the lockout could cancel the season.

Fans of the Oklahoma City Dodgers won't have to worry, there's a full season with 75 home games that the team is already preparing for.

"Our players are in spring training, they're in Glendale Arizona, and we're preparing for an April 5 opening day," Michael Brynes, President of the OKC Dodgers said. "No matter the outcome for Major League Baseball, we'll still play."

Brynes hopes this news means more fans will come out to Minor League Baseball games.

"As people think about who they want to support locally, surely OKC Dodgers are their team" Brynes said. "If Major League isn't playing or televised, we encourage everyone to come to a live game and visit us in person."

An absence of Major League Baseball could also provide some stability to players who won't have to worry about getting called up to the big leagues and then sent back down.

"It does create an interesting element in the locker room," Brynes said. "It means players are going to be a bit more localized and stay in one place."

Single game tickets for April May and June go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. Click here for more.







