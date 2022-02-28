Junior Hockey Player Gets Lifetime Ban After Punching Referee In The Face

Monday, February 28th 2022, 12:44 pm

By: CBS Sports

A junior hockey player is now facing a lifetime ban after things escalated during a United States Premier Hockey League game on Sunday. The player, Paul Halloran of the USPHL's South Shore Kings, punched a referee in the face during the game, prompting action to be taken.

The incident took place in the first period of the Kings' game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights. The 20-year-old was sent to the penalty box by the referee. Clearly not happy about the decision, Halloran took his frustrations out by punching the ref.

The referee fell after being hit in the face, but got up afterward, appearing to be OK.

Here is a look at what happened during Sunday's game:





The USPHL commissioner tweeted a statement after the incident, banning Halloran for life from the league.

"The action taken today by a USPHL player is completely unacceptable in the USPHL," the statement read. "The USPHL has zero tolerance for any player striking any official, at any time. The player in question's actions have led to a lifetime ban."









The situation is also being investigated by local authorities. The USPHL said it will have no further comment at this time.