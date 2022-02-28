Local Family Welcomes Twins On 2-22-22

Monday, February 28th 2022, 5:06 pm

It's often second best, but not last week. The number "2" took the spotlight on the ultimate "Twos-day" and the 2/22/22 date is even more special for one OKC family.

The timely palindrome date could not be a better fit for this double-mint birth, as from here on out their mom and dad will be buying everything in twos.

Mom and Dad, or to the rest of the world Patricia Sanchez and Terell Watts, welcomed their newest additions into the world last week. The happy, healthy twin baby boys know how to make an entrance and made their birthday BO-GO, or birth one get one deal.

"The date was there a little bit but I think for both of us, it was just trying to make sure that we delivered two healthy babies," said Patricia. "We've definitely heard that comment. 'You can never forget their birthdays. No excuse.'"

The babies, Tiago and Mateo were born at 36 weeks. That time gave the parents of three time to get used to doubling up.

"We just thought it was one baby, so I went by myself just thinking regular ultrasound. When the tech said there were two of them in there, it definitely caught me off guard. I started crying there for a minute like 'oh this can't be real," explained Patricia. Then she called dad to tell him the news. He had to pull over.

"And asked a million times are you sure, are you sure, are you sure, are you sure," said Terell.

Doctors induced Patricia Tuesday afternoon, and by nightfall Tiago had entered the world.

"Squeezing their hand hoping they - let's get this next one out and we'll be just fine," said Terell. He added, "he [Tiago] was a screamer until the other baby came out near him. Then they actually stopped."

The three kids at home anxiously wait to meet their new siblings.

"Especially the girls, they keep calling and are you all coming home yet? I thought you were coming home on Wednesday and yeah, they're definitely all three of them ready for us to come home," said Patricia.

Both parents found out good news travels fast.

"Heck when I just went home yesterday, I had neighbors lined up dropping stuff off, congratulating," explained Terell.

Terell also said the boys' older siblings are so excited have even started to baby proof their home, even though it'll be a while till the boys are mobile. Mom, dad and the new babies are all home and healthy.



