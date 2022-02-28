State Sen. Nathan Dahm Announces Candidacy For Jim Inhofe's Senate Seat

State Sen. Nathan Dahm has decided to run for the Senate seat left open by Sen. Jim Inhofe's resignation.
Sen. Dahm has been a Senate member since 2012.
He currently serves the 33rd district.
You can see his full announcement made on his Facebook page here.
