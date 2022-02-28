State Sen. Nathan Dahm Announces Candidacy For Jim Inhofe's Senate Seat


Monday, February 28th 2022, 12:14 pm
By: News 9


State Sen. Nathan Dahm has decided to run for the Senate seat left open by Sen. Jim Inhofe's resignation.

Sen. Dahm has been a Senate member since 2012.

He currently serves the 33rd district.

You can see his full announcement made on his Facebook page here.

