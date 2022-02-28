Federal Trial Begins Over Oklahoma's Execution Protocol

Monday, February 28th 2022, 5:29 pm

The federal trial over Oklahoma's execution protocol begins Monday.

This case questions the three-drug cocktail our state uses for lethal injections.

The trial will start at the federal courthouse at 9 a.m. Monday morning and it's expected to go for a full five days, however that could change.

This will be a bench trial, meaning there is no jury, and the judge will have the final decision.

More than 30 Oklahoma Death Row prisoners filed the lawsuit, saying that the state's current three-drug cocktail is unconstitutional.

One drug that will be highlighted in this trial is Midazolam, which is given during the first step of the execution protocols as an anesthetic.

Filed first in 2014, this lawsuit has taken a top priority since the state lifted its six-year moratorium on executions last October.

John Grant was the first inmate put to death when executions resumed.

Witnesses say he started convulsing nearly two dozen times and vomited after getting the drug.

The state disputed that claim, saying everything went according to plan.

Four inmates have been executed since then.

