Monday, February 28th 2022, 6:34 am

Overnight Standoff In Shawnee Ends With Man In Custody

A man in Shawnee barricaded himself inside a building and refused to come out for hours Monday night.

Some Shawnee residents got an alert from the city asking them to avoid the area of 10th Street between Market and Beard while the situation developed.

Vivian Lozano of Shawnee Police Department says this started with an emergency call from someone saying they smelled smoke at an apartment complex.

"Officers attempted to make contact with him and he wouldn't open the door, he wouldn't let the officers in, and he just ended up barricading himself in the apartment."

That is when the SWAT team had to be called out to the scene.

With the help of a negotiator, they were eventually able to get the suspect to come out.

Residents close by reported they heard gunshots, but police did not confirm that.

Police said no one was hurt during this situation and so far no charges have been filed.

The man was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

News 9 will give updates on this story as more information becomes available.