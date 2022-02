Monday, February 28th 2022, 6:13 am

The forecast is looking beautiful this week!

No arctic air and some of the warmest temperatures of winter arrive.

Monday will be the coolest of the work week with highs in the upper 60s.

Clouds roll in Monday afternoon and will help keep temperatures up overnight.

Lows on Monday night will be in the mid 30s.

Tuesday will see clearing skies with highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will also be very warm for early March with highs in the 70s and low 80s.