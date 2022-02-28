News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 27)

Multiple Agencies Investigating Death Of 21-Year-Old In Haskell County

A homicide investigation is taking place in Haskell County on Monday, according to the sheriff's office. The Haskell County Sheriff's Office said on social media that it is actively investigating a homicide in the southern portion of Haskell County, with assistance from Choctaw Nation Tribe Officers, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).