Oklahoma DA Under Investigation For Office Finances

Sunday, February 27th 2022, 11:05 pm

By: News 9

A district attorney from Oklahoma is under investigation for his office finances.

According to the Oklahoman, Allan Grubb, District attorney for Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties made deals with offenders declining to file charges in exchange for a fee. Grubbs called the allegations "wildly incorrect" on Sunday. Oklahoma County DA David Prater confirms he's requested an audit of Grubb's finances.

OSBI could not confirm or deny an investigation into Grubb’s office.

We’ll continue to follow this story.