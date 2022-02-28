Sunday, February 27th 2022, 6:27 pm

By: News 9

Thunder Report: OKC Still In Position For No. 1 Overall Pick

The Thunder have only 22 games remaining this season, which means the team only has 22 more opportunities to improve their 2022 first-round pick.

Right now the Thunder's pick is at four and if you want OKC to have its best shot at the first pick they need to fall to the bottom three.

Despite being close to that, the guys on the roster aren't going out on the court trying to lose every game, which was made evident by Friday's OT win at Indiana.

In that game, SGA was great again and scored 36 points, while rookie Tre Mann continued to turn eyes with 22 points.

The Thunder were able to get the W without rookie Josh Giddey, who's going to miss more than just Friday's game due to a hip injury.

Lindy Waters III played a season-high 24 minutes, scoring 8 points and grabbing 5 rebounds.

"Having film sessions with coaches and watching film on my own, as the days go by I start to get more comfortable with our offensive playstyle, defensive schemes, just getting adjusted and having fun with it," Waters said.