Sunday, February 27th 2022, 6:05 pm

By: News 9

Fire crews worked to put out a church fire in Southwest Oklahoma City on Sunday. This was at the Community of Christ Church near Southwest 70th and Western.

Crews said the fire started around 4 a.m., and they worked to put out the hot spots throughout the morning.

No one was hurt, and investigators are working to find the cause of the fire.