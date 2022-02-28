Trucker Convoy Passes Through Oklahoma On Cross-Country Journey

Sunday, February 27th 2022, 8:12 pm

A trucker convoy protesting COVID-19 mandates made its way through Oklahoma Sunday.

The Peoples' Convoy garnered attention on overpasses along the Kilpatrick Turnpike, as hundreds flew flags and banners.

It's a journey that began earlier in the week, with hundreds of truckers and other workers making their way across the country. Their message is to re-open the country after COVID-19 caused several restrictions for workers over the last two years.

"I've got friends that are on the verge of losing their job or have already lost their job," said Rob Anderson, a resident.

The People's Convoy said it's time to lift all mandates for workers and to end the state of emergency as they believe the pandemic is well in-hand now.

The drivers left California Wednesday morning and Sunday went through Oklahoma City and stopped in Vanita that same night.

"It's nice to just see people come out and express their political opinions one way or another, express their first amendment right," said Isaac Andersen, a resident.

Their goal is to arrive in Washington D.C. by next Saturday before the state of the union address. The convoy will travel through eight different states by the end of their eleven-day journey.

"People have been unaware and uninvolved for way too long," said Casey Weddle, a resident. "I think it's time for people to get aware and to get involved to effect real change."

Just a few weeks ago, President Biden issued a statement saying he will continue the emergency declaration on COVID-19 beyond March 1st.

