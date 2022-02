Sunday, February 27th 2022, 5:03 pm

By: News 9

Employees at the Starbucks at Northwest 63rd and Grand Boulevard are working toward unionization.

Those involved in the push said having a union will help give them a voice when it comes to ideas and also provide stability.

The Nichols Hills location was the first store in the state to file, but they said there are others that are interested and they are willing to help.

