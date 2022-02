Sunday, February 27th 2022, 10:41 pm

By: News 9

Unsafe Speed Led To Semi Truck Rollover On I-40

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said unsafe speeds caused a semi truck to rollover Sunday morning.

The accident happened just after 8 a.m. at I-40 eastbound near I-44.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation narrowed traffic down to one lane due to the crash.

Police said the driver got out without any injuries