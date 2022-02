Sunday, February 27th 2022, 1:43 pm

By: News 9

A semi truck was involved in a rollover accident Sunday morning.

The accident happened just after 11 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 near Northwest 36th Street.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation narrowed traffic down to one lane due to the crash

ODOT said the lanes were reopened around 1:30 p.m.

It is not known what caused the rollover or if anyone was injured in the crash.