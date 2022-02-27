Out With The Cold, In With The Warmth

Sunday, February 27th 2022, 11:33 am

By: News 9

The week you’ve been waiting for is here. It will finally feel like spring in central Oklahoma.

We’re expecting to have a lot of sunshine and a light wind throughout your Sunday afternoon. Highs will range from 55 to 60 degrees for western and northern parts of the state in addition to Oklahoma City.

Beginning Monday, our average high temperatures will be anywhere between five and 15 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

The warm stretch will last throughout the work week. Highs Monday will be in the mid-60s while Tuesday through Friday will have highs in the 70s each day.