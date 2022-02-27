Saturday, February 26th 2022, 10:43 pm

By: News 9

Tips To Keep Your Energy Bill Low While Heating Your Home

The snow has mostly left, but winter is still here and many of us still have the thermostat cranked up.

OG&E said there are simple steps to take to make sure your bills aren't sky-high this winter.

"You can save on winter heating costs by turning your thermostat down just a few degrees. You can save up to almost two percent in energy costs for every degree you lower your thermostat. So just put on your favorite sweater or blanket and cozy up to save money," said Trisha Koelsch, an OG&E spokesperson.

OG&E also said this is a good time to switch to average monthly billing,

it levels out your bills in months of high electricity use.