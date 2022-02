Saturday, February 26th 2022, 8:25 pm

By: News 9

Jocelyn Alo wasn't able to stand alone at the top of the record books after Saturday's slate of games, but the Sooners still took care of business.

The top-ranked Sooners swept its Saturday doubleheader with victories over ranked teams.

The Sooners took down No. 8 Arizona 10-2 in the first game and then had to duke it out with the No. 17 Volunteers in extra innings, earning a 9-8 win in the 10th via a walk-off from Jayda Coleman.