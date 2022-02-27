Ebenezer Baptist Church Hosts Black History Month Art Exhibit

Saturday, February 26th 2022, 7:32 pm

By: News 9

The Ebenezer Baptist Church is hosting a Black History Month exhibition this weekend.

"All of the pieces were provided by the Black Liberated Arts Center. The presentation includes authentic African Artifacts, photos and scrapbooks filled with newspaper clippings that share Oklahoma City’s Black history. Most people think when they come into our office that they’re in a museum. They think it’s a history museum, they believe it’s an art museum as well," said Anita Arnold, Black Liberated Arts Center Executive Director.

You can visit the exhibit tomorrow during Ebenezer’s Black history month celebration at 10 a.m.