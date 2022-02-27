Police File Warrant For Accused Attacker Caught On Camera

Saturday, February 26th 2022, 10:16 pm

An arrest warrant has been filed after a 67-year-old man is caught on camera being attacked near downtown Oklahoma City.

Timothy Davis told investigators he was walking down the street when he heard someone yelling at him. Davis said when he turned to look, he saw 36-year-old Felix Ray Arndt.

"The victim was just simply walking down the street when you see on the video very clearly that the suspect approaches him and knocks him out," said Sgt. Gary Knight. "Punches him multiple times, knocking him out, right in the middle of the roadway.

According to an affidavit arrest warrant filed in Oklahoma County, Davis was walking near NW 11th and Robinson when he first heard Arndt. He removed his headphones and that's when he saw him stop his car and begin cursing at him for being in the road.

"They exchanged words and for whatever reason, the driver got out," said Knight.

Reports say Arndt walked away two times and the final time he returned; he began punching Davis. The affidavit also says Davis was still recovering from a brain tumor that was removed within the last six months.

Because of the incident, he was left with a broken nose that required corrective surgery. Investigators say Arndt left the scene in a red charger.

Police spoke with Arndt over the phone, and he confirms he was the individual in the video but says it did not show the whole story.

At this time, Arndt has not been charged.