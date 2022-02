Black Rower, Author Shares His Passion For The Sport With Riversport OKC

Arshay Cooper said Riversport invited him to OKC to help promote diversity in watersport programs. He visited several schools and spoke to students about the different doors rowing opened him up to in his life. “I had to tell stories that meant something to them. I had to demonstrate how tough it was for me growing up and how I broke through that,” Cooper said.