Some Roads Remain Slippery As Near Freezing Temperatures Continue

Saturday, February 26th 2022, 1:40 pm

By: News 9

The near-freezing temperatures may be a boost from colder conditions earlier this week in central Oklahoma, but travel can still be hazardous in some places.

A lot of main roads have been paved, but some secondary roads and parking lots that haven’t been deiced as of yet.

Oklahoma City’s highs will hover in the upper 30s while portions of western Oklahoma will reach into the low 40s.

Lows tonight in OKC will hang around 25, but the warmup is expected for Sunday. Most of the state will be above 50 degrees.