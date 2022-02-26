Small Fire Extinguished By Sprinkler System Causes Damage To OKC Retirement Home

Saturday, February 26th 2022, 11:45 am

By: News 9

A small fire put out by sprinklers at an Oklahoma City retirement home caused extensive damage Saturday morning.

The fire took place on a stove at the home on Northwest 12th Street near North Harvey Avenue.

As the sprinklers took out the fire, fire officials said the home suffered extensive floor damage to the bottom floor of the multi-story complex.

Fire crews needed help removing residents from the building. Embark sent a bus to the home so residents had a place to sit as firefighters entered the structure.

One person was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation due to possible smoke inhalation.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said the damage displaced living spaces for two of the home's residents.