Links Mentioned On Feb. 26-27, 2022

4.4 Million Galaxies Are Visible In This New Map Of The Night Sky

A new map of the night sky has just been made public for the first time. The photo, which was published by scientists at Durham University, shows an incredibly detailed picture of millions of galaxies and space objects. Many of the 4.4 million galaxies captured in the photo hold massive black holes, or are generating new stars at high speeds. Most of the specks of light visible in the image are billions of light years away from Earth, according to the scientists.