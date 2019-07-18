×
Saturday, February 26th 2022, 2:42 am
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 25)
News 9
Watch News 9's February 25, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 23)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 23, 2022 4 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 18)
News 9
Watch News 9's February 18, 2022 4 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 16)
News 9
Watch News 9's 4 p.m. newscast now, February 16, 2022.
Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder Outlast Pacers 129-125 In OT
Associated Press
Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander kept going to the basket Friday night. The Indiana Pacers couldn’t slow him down.
Tulsa Family Fears For Safety Of Ukrainian Orphan They Hosted
Chinh Doan
A Tulsa family who hosted an orphan from Ukraine for two summers is doing everything they can to help her escape the Russian invasion. Alan and Jennifer Page and their children said they are the closest thing Svitlana has to family.
Tulsa Police Charge Couple With Child Neglect After 6-Month-Old Baby Died
News On 6
A Tulsa couple is charged with child neglect after their 6-month-old daughter died last April. An affidavit said Brittany Carter and Adam Williams had six other kids at the time -- all living in deplorable conditions.
Inhofe Announces Resignation: What Happens Next?
Grant Stephens
A big question after long-time Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe announced his resignation is who will replace him, and how it will be done. Inhofe's resignation ensures this will be a historic election cycle.
Tulsa County Judge Reacts To First Black Woman Nominated To SCOTUS
McKenzie Gladney
President Joe Biden nominated Federal Appeals court judge, Ketanji Brown Jackson, for the Supreme Court. She is the first Black woman ever nominated for the nation's highest court. News on 6 has reaction from Judge Sharon Holmes, who was the first Black woman to become a Tulsa County judge.
Police: Miami Man Found Guilty Of Attacking, Paralyzing Another Student
News On 6
A Miami man was found guilty of attacking and paralyzing another student at his Vo-Tech school. In 2017, 23-year-old Jace Williams picked up and slammed the victim head-first into the ground. Williams then punched the victim in the back.
