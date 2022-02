Friday, February 25th 2022, 10:00 pm

By: News 9

Parts of east Edmond are without power after a car hit a power pole at Danforth and Faircloud, east of Bryant. The car briefly caught on fire and was extinguished. Edmond Electric is on the way to the scene.

Edmond Electric said they are aware of the power outage and hope to have it restored soon.

Power has now been restored, according to the City of Edmond.

News 9 will keep you updated with any new developments.