Friday, February 25th 2022, 9:08 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Fire Department and Police Department are on scene of a rollover accident with ejection at Hefner Parkway, south of Hefner Road.

OKCFD is reporting two patients, one fully ejected the other partially ejected. Both are alive, but the partially ejected patient is reportedly the most injured.

News 9 will keep you updated with new information.