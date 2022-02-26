U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe Formally Submits Notice To Retire

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe made it official, giving up his seat after 28 years in the Senate. He submitted his intention to resign Friday.
Inhofe will finish out the year, but his announcement before March 1 opens the seat to a vote during the general election November.
This is the letter he submitted to the Oklahoma Secretary of State:
February 28, 2022
Secretary of State Brian Bingman
2300 N. Lincoln Boulevard, Room 122
Oklahoma City, OK 73105
Dear Secretary Bingman:
It has been the greatest honor to serve the people of Oklahoma since I first entered public service
in 1967, but after much prayer and consideration, Kay and I feel the time has come to stand aside
and support the next generation of Oklahoma leaders.
Accordingly, pursuant to 26 O.S. $ 12-119, I am writing to inform you of my intention to retire
from the United States Senate on January 3, 2023. Under state law 26 O.S. $ 12-101, this
constitutes my irrevocable pledge to retire at the end of the 117th Congress, which allows the
special election to be held concurrent with the existing election schedule.
I am excited to announce that I am endorsing Bartlesville-native and fellow Tulsan, Luke
Holland in the special election to replace me, because Luke is a fierce conservative and the best
person to continue my legacy of a strong national defense and investment in local infrastructure.
May God bless the great state of Oklahoma and the United States of America.
Sincerely,
Cherie a Cante
James M. Inhofe
United States Senator
Cc: Governor Kevin Stitt