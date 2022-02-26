U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe Formally Submits Notice To Retire

Friday, February 25th 2022, 7:02 pm

What Sen. Inhofe's Departure Could Mean For Oklahoma's Politicians In Washington

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe made it official, giving up his seat after 28 years in the Senate. He submitted his intention to resign Friday.

Inhofe will finish out the year, but his announcement before March 1 opens the seat to a vote during the general election November.

This is the letter he submitted to the Oklahoma Secretary of State:

February 28, 2022

Secretary of State Brian Bingman

2300 N. Lincoln Boulevard, Room 122

Oklahoma City, OK 73105

Dear Secretary Bingman:

It has been the greatest honor to serve the people of Oklahoma since I first entered public service

in 1967, but after much prayer and consideration, Kay and I feel the time has come to stand aside

and support the next generation of Oklahoma leaders.

Accordingly, pursuant to 26 O.S. $ 12-119, I am writing to inform you of my intention to retire

from the United States Senate on January 3, 2023. Under state law 26 O.S. $ 12-101, this

constitutes my irrevocable pledge to retire at the end of the 117th Congress, which allows the

special election to be held concurrent with the existing election schedule.

I am excited to announce that I am endorsing Bartlesville-native and fellow Tulsan, Luke

Holland in the special election to replace me, because Luke is a fierce conservative and the best

person to continue my legacy of a strong national defense and investment in local infrastructure.

May God bless the great state of Oklahoma and the United States of America.

Sincerely,

Cherie a Cante

James M. Inhofe

United States Senator

Cc: Governor Kevin Stitt