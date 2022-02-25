Stitt, Lucas Do Not Intend To Run For Open U.S. Senate Seat

Friday, February 25th 2022, 2:11 pm

By: News 9

Kevin Stitt Reaffirms Commitment To Serving As Oklahoma's Governor

The announcement that U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe plans to resign has other Oklahoma office-holders making their intentions known.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has made his intentions clear: he wants a second term as governor.

"Due to the questions from press, let me be clear about this upcoming election cycle. I am fully committed to serving the State of Oklahoma as Governor and seeking the support of Oklahomans for another four years in this role. The Oklahoma Turnaround is well underway with record low unemployment, historic levels of investment in education, the largest savings account in State history, and tax cuts for all. My focus continues to be on delivering a Top Ten state by working with my friends in the Legislature to advance transformational, conservative reforms that protect freedoms and benefit all 4 million Oklahomans." - Governor Kevin Stitt

Stitt also paid tribute to the outgoing Senator:

“US Senator Jim Inhofe has served the State of Oklahoma with unwavering devotion. At every turn, Oklahoma has benefited from his profound vision for a strong national military, robust infrastructure system, and vibrant domestic energy production. I am grateful he has committed to serving the State and our nation through the end of 2022.”

Stitt wasn't the only one to decline an opportunity to run for Inhofe's seat. U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas's office issued this statement:

"Congressman Lucas is flattered by the many calls from people around the state about the U.S. Senate race, but his sense of responsibility is telling him it's critically important to be the most senior Republican on the House Agriculture Committee when the House debates and drafts the 2023 Farm Bill then it is to be just another freshman on the Senate Ag Committee - and at the same time he looks forward to the opportunity to Chair the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee in the 118th Congress."