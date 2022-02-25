TU Professor: 4 Possible Outcomes Of Russian's Invasion Of Ukraine

Friday, February 25th 2022, 10:32 am

An expert on Russian affairs at the University of Tulsa, professor Dr. Benjamin Peters, says he sees four possible outcomes of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Either Russia annexes the southeast corner of Ukraine, attempts to seize the entire country, Russia's president installs a puppet in the capital or this instigates a global war.

We've seen Ukrainians in target cities fueling up and escaping, while some are seeking shelter.

It's a world of questions on what's next in Ukraine.

The Tulsa expert has lived in both Ukraine and Russia and says he is terrified for his friends living there.

He says those living in Ukraine are living through horror, but also adds this war could lead to an unthinkable human death toll.

“I think the only logic that makes sense it to destabilize what could be his last chance at reaching for a Russian empire,” said Dr. Benjamin Peters with TU.

Dr. Peters says while this will impact Americans at the gas pump and other sectors of the economy, it's nothing in comparison to the cost of a war.

“It is categorically against everyone’s interest in the world to put boots on the ground in Ukraine. That would provoke almost surely nuclear response from Russia.”