OCPD Says Suspect In Homicide Investigation Died In Single-Vehicle Collision

Friday, February 25th 2022, 10:15 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police confirmed that the suspect in a Thursday homicide investigation died in a collision minutes later.

Officers were called to the scene of an apartment complex Thursday afternoon near North Council Road just south of the Northwest Expressway.

They found a victim inside the apartment around 2:45 p.m. with injuries consistent with homicide. The victim was identified as 28-year-old Jasmine Smith.

Hours later, as officers were continuing their homicide investigation, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper arrived at the complex to inform the next-of-kin regarding a fatality collision along the H.E. Bailey Turnpike.

Authorities then discovered the person who died in the collision, identified as 29-year-old Christopher Johnson, was the suspect in Smith's homicide.

Troopers said Johnson was traveling westbound on Interstate 44 in Grady County just after 3 p.m. Thursday when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a guardrail.

OCPD said its homicide investigation is still ongoing, as is OHP's investigation of the fatal collision on I-44.