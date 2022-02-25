UCO Professor: Inhofe Resignation Puts Gov. Stitt In Powerful Position

Friday, February 25th 2022, 9:04 am

Long-time Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe's expected resignation could put Gov. Stitt in a powerful position.

Jim Inhofe is expected to serve in the senate until December 30th, which means his seat would be open to Republicans during the November General Elections.

Dr. Brett Sharp, a professor at UCO, says the resignation could put Governor Stitt in a very powerful position.

If Inhofe were to step down before March 1st, Senate Bill 959 that was passed by lawmakers last year changed the process on how vacancies would be filled.

It would allow Gov. Stitt to appoint someone to fill any empty seats in Congress.

“You know it's the glory of the American politics to see how it shakes out and I do suspect at least for the senator seat in the state of Oklahoma this is going to be a battle within the Republican party,” Dr. Sharp said.

This announcement makes it a big election year for Republicans, with the Attorney General, Governor and now US Senator seats all up for the taking.

87-year-old Inhofe first began public service in sooner state in 1967 in the state legislature. He eventually moved on to become the mayor of Tulsa and an Oklahoma US Representative, before eventually becoming a US Senator in 1994.

Inhofe is now a ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and he says he believes it's in America's best interest to respond strongly to the Russian attack on Ukraine.