Friday, February 25th 2022, 7:05 am

By: News 9

Fire Crews Responding To House Fire In Choctaw

Fire crews are responding to a house fire in the 3000 block of Overholser Drive in Choctaw Friday morning.

Units on the scene report a fully-involved fire at the residence.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department was called in to help battle the fire.





This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.