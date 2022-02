Friday, February 25th 2022, 6:17 am

A little sunshine Friday morning and then clouds roll in this afternoon.

Highs today will be in the 20s and 30s.

Look for lows in the single digits and teens again Friday night.

On Saturday, highs will climb into the 30s and 40s.

There will be a chance for a light wintry mix Saturday afternoon.

We may see some thick, freezing fog Sunday morning.

Sunday highs will be in the 50s with sunny skies.

70s on the way for next week!