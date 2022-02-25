Ukraine-Born Oklahoma Priest Reacts To Russian Bombings

Thursday, February 24th 2022, 9:01 pm

Father Stepan Bilogan says the most important weapon for a priest is prayer. The priest has led numerous prayers for peace between Ukraine and Russia.

Bilogan, a native Ukrainian, moved to Oklahoma one year ago to become the rector of the St. Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Catholic Church in Jones. He spoke with News 9 through an interpreter, Mikita Dzialendzik.

“The president of Russia chose to choose a not peaceful path, a very violent path against his homeland Ukraine,” Bilogan said. His mother, brother, and other loved ones still reside in a city in western Ukraine. They have witnessed bombings, Bilogan said.

“Everybody is afraid right now. Father Stepan speaks with them every single day and talks with them and tells them he loves them,” Dzialendzik said on behalf of Bilogan. “He is far away from them now but his prayer is very close to them. To them and his entire family.”

“War is war, and one can’t help but worry if it starts spreading and getting worse,” he said.

Bilogan said he hopes anyone who values freedom and democracy will support Ukraine during the conflict. The national branch of the Orthodox Ukrainian Church is collecting donations for humanitarian aid in the country. Click here to access their website.



