Reports: U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe Expected To Announce Resignation

Friday, February 25th 2022, 7:41 am

U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe was first elected to the Senate in 1994. Multiple reports said this is his last year and he will announce his resignation soon.

Senator Inhofe is expected to announce his last day in the Senate will be December 30. Dr. Brett Sharp is a professor at UCO. He said this would make Inhofe's seat available for the upcoming general election in November.

“It would give a chance for the governor to be a king or queen maker here and maybe he can play that role but if I understood the timing right this would allow a special election to occur,” Dr. Sharp said.

While it appears unlikely, if Inhofe were to step down much sooner, before March 1, it would put Governor Kevin Stitt in a powerful position. Bill 959 passed in last year's session, changed the process on how vacancies would be filled.

Gov. Stitt would be able to appoint someone to finish any vacancies in Congress.

“Right now, the United States Senate has a 50-50 split, and they have a power sharing agreement. The state of Oklahoma we have two Republican senators, that's who the people of Oklahoma sent to represent us in the United States Senate,” Rep. Kyle Hilbert said.

No matter when the resignation is officially announced and takes effect, it will begin a new era in Oklahoma politics.

“You know it's the glory of the American politics to see how it shakes out and I do suspect at least for the senator seat in the state of Oklahoma this is going to be a battle within the republican party,” Dr. Sharp said.

This announcement will mean a big election year for the Republican party with attorney general, senator and governor seats up for grabs.



