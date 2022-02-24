OHP Sees Nearly 100 Abandon Vehicles Resulting From Winter Weather

Thursday, February 24th 2022, 5:50 pm

Minor crashes and spinouts can be common when winter weather moves into Oklahoma. Other drivers see the evidence in ditches along state highways.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said troopers responded to nearly 100 abandoned cars during both storms this week.

State troopers said owners have a two-day window to pick up their car before it will be taken by wreckers.

"We'll mark it with a sticker. That starts that 48-hour time," OHP Trooper Eric Foster said.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and wreckers work hand-in-hand on wintery roadsides to clean up crashes and get crashed vehicles out traffic.

Drivers may notice as they pass but not all cars are taken away.

"Slow speeds, single-vehicle accidents where it's necessarily not a crash in the roadway, nothing caught on fire, nothing major happened. It's just stuck on the side of the road," Foster said. “IF they’re out in a ditch, they may have to stay there till it thaws out."

Those cars get a sticker or police tape tagged to it. Owners then are on the 48-hour countdown to get their vehicle unstuck, and home.

"We'll tie it on to either the rear-view mirror or the antenna, and it lets other law enforcement know, ‘OK, this car's been checked. We know that nobody's in it,” Foster said.

Wrecking companies come pick up those cars after two days. They'll take it right away if the car blocks traffic. If it's left unblocked, Troopers will also impound the car right away.

"If it's open to anyone, we can impound it for safe keeping. We don't want the car to be completely vandalized.”

No matter how far the drive, OHP urges drivers to always be prepared in winter weather with extra layers.

"You have to be in the elements,” Foster said. “Let's say you hit the wall and your car doesn't run. Now, you don't have a heater. Even if you want to dress comfortable, that's OK. Just have something in your car."

If you need to find a car cleared by wreckers, call OHP at 405-425-2323. Owners will have to pay to get their car released from an impound lot.