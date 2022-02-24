Crews Respond To House Fire In SE OKC

Thursday, February 24th 2022, 3:23 pm

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire in southeast Oklahoma City on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was located in a neighborhood near Southeast 59th Street and South Bryant Avenue.

Authorities said the homeowner was burning wood in the fireplace when their son said he smelled smoke upstairs.

The homeowner and their son then found the chimney on fire and saw it quickly spreading to other parts of the home.

The fire department reported no injuries in the fire.

The cause of it remains under investigation.